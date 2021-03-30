All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|41
|90
|62
|Macon
|24
|18
|3
|2
|1
|39
|69
|47
|Pensacola
|27
|11
|12
|2
|2
|26
|72
|73
|Huntsville
|24
|11
|12
|1
|0
|23
|67
|75
|Birmingham
|27
|6
|16
|5
|0
|17
|58
|99
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Thursday’s Games
Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.
Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.
