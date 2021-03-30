CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. vaccine update | Metro GM on ridership | Mask competition | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 30 20 9 1 0 41 90 62
Macon 24 18 3 2 1 39 69 47
Pensacola 27 11 12 2 2 26 72 73
Huntsville 24 11 12 1 0 23 67 75
Birmingham 27 6 16 5 0 17 58 99

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Huntsville at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Macon at Knoxville, 7:35 p.m.

Birmingham at Pensacola, 8:35 p.m.

