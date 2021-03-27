All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Knoxville
|29
|19
|9
|1
|0
|39
|87
|62
|Macon
|23
|17
|3
|2
|1
|37
|65
|45
|Pensacola
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|70
|69
|Huntsville
|22
|10
|11
|1
|0
|21
|63
|70
|Birmingham
|26
|6
|15
|5
|0
|17
|56
|95
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Friday’s Games
Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2
Macon 3, Pensacola 2
Saturday’s Games
Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.
Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
