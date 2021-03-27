CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine eligibility date changing | Upshot of Hogan talking about vaccines | DC to loosen restrictions | Md. vaccine update | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EDT

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Knoxville 29 19 9 1 0 39 87 62
Macon 23 17 3 2 1 37 65 45
Pensacola 26 11 11 2 2 26 70 69
Huntsville 22 10 11 1 0 21 63 70
Birmingham 26 6 15 5 0 17 56 95

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 2

Macon 3, Pensacola 2

Saturday’s Games

Birmingham at Huntsville, 8 p.m.

Macon at Pensacola, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Knoxville at Huntsville, 6 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

DeJoy says USPS to run out of cash in late 2022 without 10-year reform plan

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Judge rules USPS can move 'limited' mail-sorting machines to improve service

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up