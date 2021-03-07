All Times EST
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Macon
|18
|13
|2
|2
|1
|29
|50
|33
|Pensacola
|23
|11
|9
|2
|1
|25
|66
|62
|Knoxville
|20
|11
|8
|1
|0
|23
|59
|49
|Huntsville
|21
|10
|10
|1
|0
|21
|62
|65
|Birmingham
|20
|6
|10
|4
|0
|16
|45
|73
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Macon 4, Huntsville 1
Pensacola 6, Birmingham 0
Sunday’s Games
Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
No games scheduled
