All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Macon 18 13 2 2 1 29 50 33 Pensacola 23 11 9 2 1 25 66 62 Knoxville 20 11 8 1 0 23 59 49 Huntsville 21 10 10 1 0 21 62 65 Birmingham 20 6 10 4 0 16 45 73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 4, Huntsville 1

Pensacola 6, Birmingham 0

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

