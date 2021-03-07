CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to move to Phase 2 of vaccine rollout | Northern Va. kids have higher rate of COVID-19 antibodies | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 7, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 18 13 2 2 1 29 50 33
Pensacola 23 11 9 2 1 25 66 62
Knoxville 20 11 8 1 0 23 59 49
Huntsville 21 10 10 1 0 21 62 65
Birmingham 20 6 10 4 0 16 45 73

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Macon 4, Huntsville 1

Pensacola 6, Birmingham 0

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

From the Z-100 computer to the cloud, Garcia looks back on 38 years of federal service

State Dept adds 1,200 to Foreign Service ranks under Democrats’ $12B budget plan

Air Force training says airmen have a responsibility to report illegal extremist behavior

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up