CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mass vaccination site in Montgomery Co. | Faith leaders get COVID-19 shot | DC mayor reflects on pandemic | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » SPHL Glance

SPHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 10:06 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

All Times EST

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Macon 17 12 2 2 1 27 46 32
Knoxville 20 11 8 1 0 23 59 49
Pensacola 22 10 9 2 1 23 60 62
Huntsville 20 10 9 1 0 21 61 61
Birmingham 19 6 9 4 0 16 45 67

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for tie. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Knoxville 4, Birmingham 1

Friday’s Games

Pensacola 4, Macon 3

Knoxville 5, Huntsville 2

Saturday’s Games

Huntsville at Macon, 6:30 p.m.

Pensacola at Birmingham, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Birmingham at Knoxville, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Bipartisan group of senators ask VA to rank and prioritize unfunded IT projects

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Some agencies moving faster than others to roll back Trump workforce orders

Senate confirms Isabel Guzman to lead small biz agency

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up