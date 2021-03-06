CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Shields wins unanimous decision…

Shields wins unanimous decision over Dicaire

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 1:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — Claressa Shields won a unanimous decision over Marie-Eve Dicaire in their 154-pound unification bout Friday night.

Shields (11-0) won 100-90 on all three cards.

Shields was fighting in her hometown of Flint — in a matchup that was previously scheduled for May 9 before being called off because of the coronavirus. Shields also had a fight scheduled against Ivana Habazin in Flint in 2019, but that was scrapped after an altercation before the weigh-in. Shields eventually defeated Habazin in a rescheduled fight in New Jersey.

With the win over Dicaire (17-1), Shields became the unified WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA super junior middleweight world champion.

Also Friday, Danielle Perkins (3-0) outpointed Monika Harrison (2-2) to win the WBC silver heavyweight championship, bantamweight Jamie Mitchell (6-0-2) stopped Noemi Bosques (12-16-3) in the fifth round, and 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Marlen Esparza (9-1) outpointed Shelly Barnett (4-4-2) in another bantamweight fight.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-Sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up