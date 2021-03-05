CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Virus impact in Montgomery Co. | Update on DC preregistration system | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Sharks' Sorensen, Avs' Gilbert…

Sharks’ Sorensen, Avs’ Gilbert added to COVID-19 list

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 10:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

San Jose Sharks forward Marcus Sorensen and Colorado defenseman Dennis Gilbert have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 list.

Sorensen was placed on the list Friday, shortly before the Sharks were set to host the Vegas Golden Knights. Both teams were on the ice for warmups and the game was still on as scheduled.

Gilbert also was added to the list Friday. He is already sidelined until at least late March after undergoing facial surgery.

Boston forward Charlie Coyle came off the list and played against Washington after missing one game.

The only other players currently on the list are San Jose’s Tomas Hertl and Philadelphia’s Joel Farabee.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up