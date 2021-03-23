CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: J&J vaccine woes won't affect Va. | Next Md. mass vaccine sites | All in Va. eligible for vaccine | Avoid mixing 2-dose vaccines | Sign up for coronavirus newsletter
Scottish police probing incidents in Rangers-Slavia game

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 2:12 PM

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scottish police are investigating claims of racial abuse and assault which are alleged to have taken place during and after a Europa League match between Glasgow club Rangers and Czech team Slavia Prague.

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has alleged he was the subject of “deliberate and premeditated” racial abuse by Slavia defender Ondřej Kúdela during Thursday’s game at Ibrox.

Slavia and Kúdela denied those allegations, and the team claimed Kúdela was punched after the game, which Slavia won 2-0 to advance to the quarterfinals.

“Officers are liaising with both clubs and enquiries are continuing,” Police Scotland said in a statement on Tuesday.

UEFA on Friday launched an investigation into the incidents.

