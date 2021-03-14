CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Sam Kerr hat trick helps Chelsea’s women retain League Cup

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 1:11 PM

WATFORD, England (AP) — Sam Kerr scored a hat trick as Chelsea’s women retained the League Cup with a 6-0 victory over Bristol City on Sunday, giving Emma Hayes her eighth major trophy as manager.

Kerr grabbed the opening two goals inside the opening 10 minutes of the final — both assisted by Fran Kirby — before the England forward’s brace put Chelsea 4-0 ahead at the break.

Kerr completed her treble in the 48th minute before Guro Reiten rounded off the rout for the Women’s Super League leaders.

The game ended on a concerning note for Chelsea after defender Maren Mjelde went down after a challenge from Bristol’s Aimee Palmer with 15 minutes to go. The Norway captain was carried off the pitch on a stretcher, with gas and air administered by paramedics.

