Russian hockey player dies after being hit by puck

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 6:46 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — A 19-year-old Russian hockey player has died after being hit in the head by the puck during a game, his club and the league said Tuesday.

Defenseman Timur Faizutdinov was playing for Dynamo St. Petersburg’s junior team in a playoff game against Loko Yaroslavl on Friday when he was struck by a puck hit from the neutral zone.

Faizutdinov collapsed and was treated on the ice by the team doctor and paramedics before being taken to a hospital in the city of Yaroslavl.

The Junior Hockey League said Faizutdinov died Tuesday after “doctors fought for Timur’s life over the course of three days.”

Dynamo said upcoming games in competitions, including the Kontinental Hockey League, will begin with a minute’s silence for Faizutdinov.

