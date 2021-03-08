CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC-area schools, parents weight in on CDC distancing rule | Montgomery Co. sports update | Confirmed cases: DC, Md., Va. | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Real Betis rallies to defeat Alavés 3-2 in Spanish league

The Associated Press

March 8, 2021, 5:53 PM

MADRID (AP) — Real Betis rallied from two goals down to defeat Alavés 3-2 in the Spanish league on Monday, staying in the fight for European qualification spots.

Betis’ fourth victory in a row moved the club within three points of fifth-placed Real Sociedad and six points from fourth-placed Sevilla.

Betis visits Sevilla in the Seville derby on Sunday.

Joselu and Édgar Méndez put Alavés ahead with a goal each in the first half, but the hosts rallied with Borja Iglesias scoring in the 61st and 88th minutes and Joaquín Sánchez adding a goal in the 81st.

It was the fourth straight loss for Alavés, which stayed second-to-last in the 20-team standings, two points from safety. It has only one win in its last 12 league games.

