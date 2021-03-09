CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Porto into CL quarterfinals despite 3-2 loss at Juventus

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 5:54 PM

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Sérgio Oliveira scored in extra time to send 10-man Porto into the quarterfinals of the Champions League despite a thrilling 3-2 loss at Juventus on Tuesday.

Porto, which played most of the second leg at a numerical disadvantage after Mehdi Taremi’s sending off, progressed on away goals after the matchup ended 4-4 on aggregate.

Sérgio Oliveira also netted Porto’s first goal, from the penalty spot, but Federico Chiesa scored twice in the second half to level the tie for Juventus and send the match into extra time.

Porto appeared to have all but won it before Adrien Rabiot reduced the deficit three minutes from time to set up a tense finale.

