PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Par Scores

Sunday At Corales Golf Course Punta Cana, Dominican Republic Purse: $3 million Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72 Final Round

Joel Dahmen (300), $540,000 67-71-68-70_276 -12

Rafael Campos (135), $267,000 68-69-69-71_277 -11

Sam Ryder (135), $267,000 68-72-70-67_277 -11

Michael Gligic (73), $135,000 73-66-68-71_278 -10

Graeme McDowell (73), $135,000 70-69-70-69_278 -10

Emiliano Grillo (58), $105,000 70-73-65-71_279 -9

Hudson Swafford (58), $105,000 70-71-68-70_279 -9

Danny Willett (50), $93,750 70-70-67-73_280 -8

Brice Garnett (39), $78,750 70-72-71-68_281 -7

Ben Martin (39), $78,750 71-70-71-69_281 -7

Greyson Sigg, $78,750 72-70-70-69_281 -7

Sepp Straka (39), $78,750 72-68-69-72_281 -7

Joseph Bramlett (31), $55,350 69-73-72-68_282 -6

Thomas Detry, $55,350 70-70-72-70_282 -6

Chesson Hadley (31), $55,350 70-70-73-69_282 -6

David Hearn (31), $55,350 72-72-72-66_282 -6

Thomas Pieters, $55,350 69-70-69-74_282 -6

Roberto Castro (28), $41,250 70-69-70-74_283 -5

Tyler McCumber (28), $41,250 72-69-73-69_283 -5

Chase Seiffert (28), $41,250 73-71-71-68_283 -5

Jhonattan Vegas (28), $41,250 73-70-72-68_283 -5

Eric Cole, $28,000 72-70-69-73_284 -4

Roger Sloan (23), $28,000 71-70-70-73_284 -4

Alex Smalley, $28,000 73-69-69-73_284 -4

Peter Uihlein (23), $28,000 70-70-73-71_284 -4

Andrew Yun, $28,000 67-72-75-70_284 -4

Fabrizio Zanotti, $28,000 69-68-72-75_284 -4

Bronson Burgoon (17), $20,100 70-72-71-72_285 -3

Charles Howell III (17), $20,100 70-71-73-71_285 -3

Nate Lashley (17), $20,100 68-75-72-70_285 -3

David Lingmerth (17), $20,100 73-72-74-66_285 -3

Justin Suh, $20,100 68-69-77-71_285 -3

Vincent Whaley (17), $20,100 71-74-70-70_285 -3

Ryan Brehm (11), $14,350 73-71-73-69_286 -2

Sebastian Cappelen (11), $14,350 69-73-70-74_286 -2

Will Gordon (11), $14,350 72-71-68-75_286 -2

Charley Hoffman (11), $14,350 69-72-68-77_286 -2

Troy Merritt (11), $14,350 72-69-70-75_286 -2

Taylor Pendrith, $14,350 71-73-72-70_286 -2

Wes Roach (11), $14,350 70-73-69-74_286 -2

Josh Teater (11), $14,350 73-72-74-67_286 -2

Tim Wilkinson (11), $14,350 71-69-70-76_286 -2

Mark Anderson (7), $10,050 68-72-73-74_287 -1

Scott Brown (7), $10,050 74-70-74-69_287 -1

Alex Cejka (7), $10,050 70-71-78-68_287 -1

Patrick Rodgers (7), $10,050 71-71-71-74_287 -1

Robby Shelton (7), $10,050 73-72-73-69_287 -1

Aaron Baddeley (5), $7,890 70-70-74-74_288 E

Tyler Duncan (5), $7,890 69-69-74-76_288 E

Stephan Jaeger, $7,890 66-73-75-74_288 E

Pat Perez (5), $7,890 72-70-69-77_288 E

Richard S. Johnson (5), $7,290 72-69-74-74_289 +1

D.J. Trahan (5), $7,290 70-73-74-72_289 +1

Seamus Power (4), $7,080 72-72-73-73_290 +2

Ben Taylor (4), $7,080 71-73-72-74_290 +2

Fabián Gómez (3), $6,810 69-74-77-71_291 +3

Retief Goosen (3), $6,810 71-74-71-75_291 +3

Padraig Harrington (3), $6,810 69-75-74-73_291 +3

Tom Lewis (3), $6,810 70-74-75-72_291 +3

Adam Schenk (3), $6,810 68-73-74-76_291 +3

Martin Trainer (3), $6,810 71-70-75-75_291 +3

Bo Van Pelt (3), $6,810 71-72-74-74_291 +3

Jonathan Byrd (3), $6,480 69-76-77-70_292 +4

Rhein Gibson (3), $6,480 70-75-75-72_292 +4

Scott Harrington (3), $6,480 75-70-72-75_292 +4

Lee Hodges, $6,480 72-73-74-73_292 +4

Sangmoon Bae (2), $6,300 70-75-74-74_293 +5

J.J. Spaun (2), $6,300 70-75-72-76_293 +5

Grayson Murray (2), $6,180 71-72-77-75_295 +7

Brian Stuard (2), $6,180 71-72-75-77_295 +7

Parker McLachlin (2), $6,090 71-74-80-77_302 +14

