PGA Tour Corales Puntacana Resort Championship Par Scores

|Sunday
|At Corales Golf Course
|Punta Cana, Dominican Republic
|Purse: $3 million
|Yardage: 7,670; Par: 72
|Final Round
Joel Dahmen (300), $540,000 67-71-68-70_276 -12
Rafael Campos (135), $267,000 68-69-69-71_277 -11
Sam Ryder (135), $267,000 68-72-70-67_277 -11
Michael Gligic (73), $135,000 73-66-68-71_278 -10
Graeme McDowell (73), $135,000 70-69-70-69_278 -10
Emiliano Grillo (58), $105,000 70-73-65-71_279 -9
Hudson Swafford (58), $105,000 70-71-68-70_279 -9
Danny Willett (50), $93,750 70-70-67-73_280 -8
Brice Garnett (39), $78,750 70-72-71-68_281 -7
Ben Martin (39), $78,750 71-70-71-69_281 -7
Greyson Sigg, $78,750 72-70-70-69_281 -7
Sepp Straka (39), $78,750 72-68-69-72_281 -7
Joseph Bramlett (31), $55,350 69-73-72-68_282 -6
Thomas Detry, $55,350 70-70-72-70_282 -6
Chesson Hadley (31), $55,350 70-70-73-69_282 -6
David Hearn (31), $55,350 72-72-72-66_282 -6
Thomas Pieters, $55,350 69-70-69-74_282 -6
Roberto Castro (28), $41,250 70-69-70-74_283 -5
Tyler McCumber (28), $41,250 72-69-73-69_283 -5
Chase Seiffert (28), $41,250 73-71-71-68_283 -5
Jhonattan Vegas (28), $41,250 73-70-72-68_283 -5
Eric Cole, $28,000 72-70-69-73_284 -4
Roger Sloan (23), $28,000 71-70-70-73_284 -4
Alex Smalley, $28,000 73-69-69-73_284 -4
Peter Uihlein (23), $28,000 70-70-73-71_284 -4
Andrew Yun, $28,000 67-72-75-70_284 -4
Fabrizio Zanotti, $28,000 69-68-72-75_284 -4
Bronson Burgoon (17), $20,100 70-72-71-72_285 -3
Charles Howell III (17), $20,100 70-71-73-71_285 -3
Nate Lashley (17), $20,100 68-75-72-70_285 -3
David Lingmerth (17), $20,100 73-72-74-66_285 -3
Justin Suh, $20,100 68-69-77-71_285 -3
Vincent Whaley (17), $20,100 71-74-70-70_285 -3
Ryan Brehm (11), $14,350 73-71-73-69_286 -2
Sebastian Cappelen (11), $14,350 69-73-70-74_286 -2
Will Gordon (11), $14,350 72-71-68-75_286 -2
Charley Hoffman (11), $14,350 69-72-68-77_286 -2
Troy Merritt (11), $14,350 72-69-70-75_286 -2
Taylor Pendrith, $14,350 71-73-72-70_286 -2
Wes Roach (11), $14,350 70-73-69-74_286 -2
Josh Teater (11), $14,350 73-72-74-67_286 -2
Tim Wilkinson (11), $14,350 71-69-70-76_286 -2
Mark Anderson (7), $10,050 68-72-73-74_287 -1
Scott Brown (7), $10,050 74-70-74-69_287 -1
Alex Cejka (7), $10,050 70-71-78-68_287 -1
Patrick Rodgers (7), $10,050 71-71-71-74_287 -1
Robby Shelton (7), $10,050 73-72-73-69_287 -1
Aaron Baddeley (5), $7,890 70-70-74-74_288 E
Tyler Duncan (5), $7,890 69-69-74-76_288 E
Stephan Jaeger, $7,890 66-73-75-74_288 E
Pat Perez (5), $7,890 72-70-69-77_288 E
Richard S. Johnson (5), $7,290 72-69-74-74_289 +1
D.J. Trahan (5), $7,290 70-73-74-72_289 +1
Seamus Power (4), $7,080 72-72-73-73_290 +2
Ben Taylor (4), $7,080 71-73-72-74_290 +2
Fabián Gómez (3), $6,810 69-74-77-71_291 +3
Retief Goosen (3), $6,810 71-74-71-75_291 +3
Padraig Harrington (3), $6,810 69-75-74-73_291 +3
Tom Lewis (3), $6,810 70-74-75-72_291 +3
Adam Schenk (3), $6,810 68-73-74-76_291 +3
Martin Trainer (3), $6,810 71-70-75-75_291 +3
Bo Van Pelt (3), $6,810 71-72-74-74_291 +3
Jonathan Byrd (3), $6,480 69-76-77-70_292 +4
Rhein Gibson (3), $6,480 70-75-75-72_292 +4
Scott Harrington (3), $6,480 75-70-72-75_292 +4
Lee Hodges, $6,480 72-73-74-73_292 +4
Sangmoon Bae (2), $6,300 70-75-74-74_293 +5
J.J. Spaun (2), $6,300 70-75-72-76_293 +5
Grayson Murray (2), $6,180 71-72-77-75_295 +7
Brian Stuard (2), $6,180 71-72-75-77_295 +7
Parker McLachlin (2), $6,090 71-74-80-77_302 +14
