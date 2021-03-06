PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

Saturday At Bay Hill Club and Lodge Orlando, Fla. Purse: $9.3 million Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72 Third Round Lee Westwood…

Saturday At Bay Hill Club and Lodge Orlando, Fla. Purse: $9.3 million Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72 Third Round

Lee Westwood 69-71-65_205

Bryson DeChambeau 67-71-68_206

Corey Conners 66-69-71_206

Keegan Bradley 69-74-64_207

Jordan Spieth 70-69-68_207

Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-68_208

Doug Ghim 71-73-65_209

Jazz Janewattananond 75-65-69_209

Richy Werenski 71-69-69_209

Rory McIlroy 66-71-72_209

Tyrrell Hatton 77-67-66_210

Charley Hoffman 71-72-67_210

Jason Day 70-72-68_210

Jason Kokrak 68-73-69_210

Chris Kirk 71-70-69_210

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-70-70_210

Lanto Griffin 69-68-73_210

Andrew Putnam 70-72-69_211

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-71-71_211

Paul Casey 70-69-72_211

Sungjae Im 69-70-72_211

Denny McCarthy 72-73-67_212

Kristoffer Ventura 75-70-67_212

Kevin Kisner 73-72-67_212

Branden Grace 74-71-67_212

Danny Willett 73-71-68_212

Max Homa 70-70-72_212

Martin Laird 69-67-76_212

Emiliano Grillo 71-74-68_213

Padraig Harrington 70-74-69_213

Keith Mitchell 73-71-69_213

Alex Noren 72-71-70_213

Ian Poulter 70-73-70_213

Will Zalatoris 73-68-72_213

Cameron Tringale 70-75-69_214

Hideki Matsuyama 75-70-69_214

Patrick Rodgers 73-72-69_214

Harold Varner III 72-72-70_214

Brendan Steele 71-72-71_214

Harris English 73-70-71_214

Viktor Hovland 69-68-77_214

Tyler Duncan 72-72-71_215

Jason Dufner 74-70-71_215

Bo Hoag 74-70-71_215

Brendon Todd 74-70-71_215

Danny Lee 73-71-71_215

Matt Wallace 70-73-72_215

Maverick McNealy 71-72-72_215

Bernd Wiesberger 72-71-72_215

Pat Perez 75-71-70_216

Charles Howell III 74-72-70_216

Zach Johnson 74-70-72_216

Sebastián Muñoz 68-76-72_216

Will Gordon 72-72-72_216

Talor Gooch 73-73-71_217

John Huh 74-71-72_217

Mark Hubbard 71-74-72_217

Chez Reavie 74-70-73_217

Steve Stricker 72-71-74_217

Byeong Hun An 68-74-75_217

Erik van Rooyen 72-74-72_218

Lucas Glover 72-74-72_218

Patton Kizzire 76-69-73_218

Russell Knox 74-71-73_218

Luke List 71-72-75_218

Robert MacIntyre 71-71-76_218

Kevin Na 71-71-76_218

Henrik Norlander 71-75-74_220

Brandt Snedeker 75-71-75_221

Victor Perez 69-74-78_221

Rickie Fowler 76-70-76_222

Doc Redman 73-73-76_222

