PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

|Saturday
|At Bay Hill Club and Lodge
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $9.3 million
|Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72
|Third Round
Lee Westwood 69-71-65_205
Bryson DeChambeau 67-71-68_206
Corey Conners 66-69-71_206
Keegan Bradley 69-74-64_207
Jordan Spieth 70-69-68_207
Tommy Fleetwood 70-70-68_208
Doug Ghim 71-73-65_209
Jazz Janewattananond 75-65-69_209
Richy Werenski 71-69-69_209
Rory McIlroy 66-71-72_209
Tyrrell Hatton 77-67-66_210
Charley Hoffman 71-72-67_210
Jason Day 70-72-68_210
Jason Kokrak 68-73-69_210
Chris Kirk 71-70-69_210
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-70-70_210
Lanto Griffin 69-68-73_210
Andrew Putnam 70-72-69_211
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-71-71_211
Paul Casey 70-69-72_211
Sungjae Im 69-70-72_211
Denny McCarthy 72-73-67_212
Kristoffer Ventura 75-70-67_212
Kevin Kisner 73-72-67_212
Branden Grace 74-71-67_212
Danny Willett 73-71-68_212
Max Homa 70-70-72_212
Martin Laird 69-67-76_212
Emiliano Grillo 71-74-68_213
Padraig Harrington 70-74-69_213
Keith Mitchell 73-71-69_213
Alex Noren 72-71-70_213
Ian Poulter 70-73-70_213
Will Zalatoris 73-68-72_213
Cameron Tringale 70-75-69_214
Hideki Matsuyama 75-70-69_214
Patrick Rodgers 73-72-69_214
Harold Varner III 72-72-70_214
Brendan Steele 71-72-71_214
Harris English 73-70-71_214
Viktor Hovland 69-68-77_214
Tyler Duncan 72-72-71_215
Jason Dufner 74-70-71_215
Bo Hoag 74-70-71_215
Brendon Todd 74-70-71_215
Danny Lee 73-71-71_215
Matt Wallace 70-73-72_215
Maverick McNealy 71-72-72_215
Bernd Wiesberger 72-71-72_215
Pat Perez 75-71-70_216
Charles Howell III 74-72-70_216
Zach Johnson 74-70-72_216
Sebastián Muñoz 68-76-72_216
Will Gordon 72-72-72_216
Talor Gooch 73-73-71_217
John Huh 74-71-72_217
Mark Hubbard 71-74-72_217
Chez Reavie 74-70-73_217
Steve Stricker 72-71-74_217
Byeong Hun An 68-74-75_217
Erik van Rooyen 72-74-72_218
Lucas Glover 72-74-72_218
Patton Kizzire 76-69-73_218
Russell Knox 74-71-73_218
Luke List 71-72-75_218
Robert MacIntyre 71-71-76_218
Kevin Na 71-71-76_218
Henrik Norlander 71-75-74_220
Brandt Snedeker 75-71-75_221
Victor Perez 69-74-78_221
Rickie Fowler 76-70-76_222
Doc Redman 73-73-76_222
