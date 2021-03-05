PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

Friday At Bay Hill Club and Lodge Orlando, Fla. Purse: $9.3 million Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72 Second Round Corey Conners…

Friday At Bay Hill Club and Lodge Orlando, Fla. Purse: $9.3 million Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72 Second Round

Corey Conners 66-69_135

Martin Laird 69-67_136

Viktor Hovland 69-68_137

Rory McIlroy 66-71_137

Lanto Griffin 69-68_137

Bryson DeChambeau 67-71_138

Paul Casey 70-69_139

Sungjae Im 69-70_139

Justin Rose 71-68_139

Jordan Spieth 70-69_139

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-70_140

Lee Westwood 69-71_140

Richy Werenski 71-69_140

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-71_140

Max Homa 70-70_140

Jazz Janewattananond 75-65_140

Tommy Fleetwood 70-70_140

Will Zalatoris 73-68_141

Jason Kokrak 68-73_141

Chris Kirk 71-70_141

Byeong Hun An 68-74_142

Kevin Na 71-71_142

Jason Day 70-72_142

Robert MacIntyre 71-71_142

Andrew Putnam 70-72_142

Charley Hoffman 71-72_143

Ian Poulter 70-73_143

Harris English 73-70_143

Keegan Bradley 69-74_143

Victor Perez 69-74_143

Luke List 71-72_143

Bernd Wiesberger 72-71_143

Maverick McNealy 71-72_143

Steve Stricker 72-71_143

Brendan Steele 71-72_143

Alex Noren 72-71_143

Matt Wallace 70-73_143

Will Gordon 72-72_144

Danny Lee 73-71_144

Doug Ghim 71-73_144

Keith Mitchell 73-71_144

Sebastián Muñoz 68-76_144

Brendon Todd 74-70_144

Zach Johnson 74-70_144

Padraig Harrington 70-74_144

Bo Hoag 74-70_144

Harold Varner III 72-72_144

Jason Dufner 74-70_144

Tyler Duncan 72-72_144

Danny Willett 73-71_144

Tyrrell Hatton 77-67_144

Chez Reavie 74-70_144

Mark Hubbard 71-74_145

Patrick Rodgers 73-72_145

Kevin Kisner 73-72_145

Branden Grace 74-71_145

Russell Knox 74-71_145

Kristoffer Ventura 75-70_145

Emiliano Grillo 71-74_145

Hideki Matsuyama 75-70_145

Patton Kizzire 76-69_145

Denny McCarthy 72-73_145

John Huh 74-71_145

Cameron Tringale 70-75_145

Lucas Glover 72-74_146

Doc Redman 73-73_146

Rickie Fowler 76-70_146

Erik van Rooyen 72-74_146

Talor Gooch 73-73_146

Henrik Norlander 71-75_146

Charles Howell III 74-72_146

Brandt Snedeker 75-71_146

Pat Perez 75-71_146

The following players missed the cut.

Patrick Reed 73-74_147

Tom Hoge 74-73_147

Rory Sabbatini 70-78_148

Matt Jones 76-72_148

Henrik Stenson 73-75_148

C.T. Pan 74-74_148

Matthew NeSmith 72-76_148

Robert Streb 78-70_148

Hudson Swafford 78-70_148

Nick Taylor 73-75_148

Cameron Davis 76-72_148

Peter Malnati 70-78_148

Cameron Percy 72-76_148

Sung Kang 72-77_149

Graeme McDowell 79-70_149

Shane Lowry 75-74_149

Dylan Frittelli 79-70_149

Billy Horschel 74-75_149

Sam Burns 77-72_149

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-78_149

Jim Herman 75-74_149

Marc Leishman 74-75_149

Aaron Wise 75-74_149

Charl Schwartzel 76-74_150

Joel Dahmen 74-76_150

Wyndham Clark 74-76_150

Anirban Lahiri 72-78_150

J.T. Poston 76-74_150

Paul Goydos 73-77_150

Adam Long 70-81_151

Camilo Villegas 81-70_151

Brian Stuard 74-77_151

Sepp Straka 73-78_151

Cameron Champ 77-74_151

Adam Hadwin 79-72_151

Kyle Stanley 76-76_152

Tim Herron 73-79_152

Matt Every 76-76_152

Austin Cook 75-77_152

Brian Gay 78-74_152

Francesco Molinari 78-74_152

Kramer Hickok 76-76_152

Matthias Schmid 76-76_152

John Augenstein 83-70_153

Rod Perry 78-76_154

Tyler McCumber 79-75_154

Robby Shelton 76-80_156

Kamaiu Johnson 84-79_163

