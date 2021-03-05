CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC urges all adults to preregister for vaccine | Va. in-person graduation plans | Loudoun Co. schools update | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » PGA Tour Arnold Palmer…

PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

March 5, 2021, 7:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Friday
At Bay Hill Club and Lodge
Orlando, Fla.
Purse: $9.3 million
Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72
Second Round

Corey Conners 66-69_135

Martin Laird 69-67_136

Viktor Hovland 69-68_137

Rory McIlroy 66-71_137

Lanto Griffin 69-68_137

Bryson DeChambeau 67-71_138

Paul Casey 70-69_139

Sungjae Im 69-70_139

Justin Rose 71-68_139

Jordan Spieth 70-69_139

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-70_140

Lee Westwood 69-71_140

Richy Werenski 71-69_140

Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-71_140

Max Homa 70-70_140

Jazz Janewattananond 75-65_140

Tommy Fleetwood 70-70_140

Will Zalatoris 73-68_141

Jason Kokrak 68-73_141

Chris Kirk 71-70_141

Byeong Hun An 68-74_142

Kevin Na 71-71_142

Jason Day 70-72_142

Robert MacIntyre 71-71_142

Andrew Putnam 70-72_142

Charley Hoffman 71-72_143

Ian Poulter 70-73_143

Harris English 73-70_143

Keegan Bradley 69-74_143

Victor Perez 69-74_143

Luke List 71-72_143

Bernd Wiesberger 72-71_143

Maverick McNealy 71-72_143

Steve Stricker 72-71_143

Brendan Steele 71-72_143

Alex Noren 72-71_143

Matt Wallace 70-73_143

Will Gordon 72-72_144

Danny Lee 73-71_144

Doug Ghim 71-73_144

Keith Mitchell 73-71_144

Sebastián Muñoz 68-76_144

Brendon Todd 74-70_144

Zach Johnson 74-70_144

Padraig Harrington 70-74_144

Bo Hoag 74-70_144

Harold Varner III 72-72_144

Jason Dufner 74-70_144

Tyler Duncan 72-72_144

Danny Willett 73-71_144

Tyrrell Hatton 77-67_144

Chez Reavie 74-70_144

Mark Hubbard 71-74_145

Patrick Rodgers 73-72_145

Kevin Kisner 73-72_145

Branden Grace 74-71_145

Russell Knox 74-71_145

Kristoffer Ventura 75-70_145

Emiliano Grillo 71-74_145

Hideki Matsuyama 75-70_145

Patton Kizzire 76-69_145

Denny McCarthy 72-73_145

John Huh 74-71_145

Cameron Tringale 70-75_145

Lucas Glover 72-74_146

Doc Redman 73-73_146

Rickie Fowler 76-70_146

Erik van Rooyen 72-74_146

Talor Gooch 73-73_146

Henrik Norlander 71-75_146

Charles Howell III 74-72_146

Brandt Snedeker 75-71_146

Pat Perez 75-71_146

The following players missed the cut.

Patrick Reed 73-74_147

Tom Hoge 74-73_147

Rory Sabbatini 70-78_148

Matt Jones 76-72_148

Henrik Stenson 73-75_148

C.T. Pan 74-74_148

Matthew NeSmith 72-76_148

Robert Streb 78-70_148

Hudson Swafford 78-70_148

Nick Taylor 73-75_148

Cameron Davis 76-72_148

Peter Malnati 70-78_148

Cameron Percy 72-76_148

Sung Kang 72-77_149

Graeme McDowell 79-70_149

Shane Lowry 75-74_149

Dylan Frittelli 79-70_149

Billy Horschel 74-75_149

Sam Burns 77-72_149

Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-78_149

Jim Herman 75-74_149

Marc Leishman 74-75_149

Aaron Wise 75-74_149

Charl Schwartzel 76-74_150

Joel Dahmen 74-76_150

Wyndham Clark 74-76_150

Anirban Lahiri 72-78_150

J.T. Poston 76-74_150

Paul Goydos 73-77_150

Adam Long 70-81_151

Camilo Villegas 81-70_151

Brian Stuard 74-77_151

Sepp Straka 73-78_151

Cameron Champ 77-74_151

Adam Hadwin 79-72_151

Kyle Stanley 76-76_152

Tim Herron 73-79_152

Matt Every 76-76_152

Austin Cook 75-77_152

Brian Gay 78-74_152

Francesco Molinari 78-74_152

Kramer Hickok 76-76_152

Matthias Schmid 76-76_152

John Augenstein 83-70_153

Rod Perry 78-76_154

Tyler McCumber 79-75_154

Robby Shelton 76-80_156

Kamaiu Johnson 84-79_163

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Building back greener: New federal leases, new sustainability opportunities

Army upgrading networks in hopes of creating a super weapons system in the future

Urgent attention needed to refocus OPM as federal workforce leader, NAPA says

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up