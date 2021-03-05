PGA Tour Arnold Palmer Invitational Scores

|Friday
|At Bay Hill Club and Lodge
|Orlando, Fla.
|Purse: $9.3 million
|Yardage: 7,409; Par: 72
|Second Round
Corey Conners 66-69_135
Martin Laird 69-67_136
Viktor Hovland 69-68_137
Rory McIlroy 66-71_137
Lanto Griffin 69-68_137
Bryson DeChambeau 67-71_138
Paul Casey 70-69_139
Sungjae Im 69-70_139
Justin Rose 71-68_139
Jordan Spieth 70-69_139
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 70-70_140
Lee Westwood 69-71_140
Richy Werenski 71-69_140
Matthew Fitzpatrick 69-71_140
Max Homa 70-70_140
Jazz Janewattananond 75-65_140
Tommy Fleetwood 70-70_140
Will Zalatoris 73-68_141
Jason Kokrak 68-73_141
Chris Kirk 71-70_141
Byeong Hun An 68-74_142
Kevin Na 71-71_142
Jason Day 70-72_142
Robert MacIntyre 71-71_142
Andrew Putnam 70-72_142
Charley Hoffman 71-72_143
Ian Poulter 70-73_143
Harris English 73-70_143
Keegan Bradley 69-74_143
Victor Perez 69-74_143
Luke List 71-72_143
Bernd Wiesberger 72-71_143
Maverick McNealy 71-72_143
Steve Stricker 72-71_143
Brendan Steele 71-72_143
Alex Noren 72-71_143
Matt Wallace 70-73_143
Will Gordon 72-72_144
Danny Lee 73-71_144
Doug Ghim 71-73_144
Keith Mitchell 73-71_144
Sebastián Muñoz 68-76_144
Brendon Todd 74-70_144
Zach Johnson 74-70_144
Padraig Harrington 70-74_144
Bo Hoag 74-70_144
Harold Varner III 72-72_144
Jason Dufner 74-70_144
Tyler Duncan 72-72_144
Danny Willett 73-71_144
Tyrrell Hatton 77-67_144
Chez Reavie 74-70_144
Mark Hubbard 71-74_145
Patrick Rodgers 73-72_145
Kevin Kisner 73-72_145
Branden Grace 74-71_145
Russell Knox 74-71_145
Kristoffer Ventura 75-70_145
Emiliano Grillo 71-74_145
Hideki Matsuyama 75-70_145
Patton Kizzire 76-69_145
Denny McCarthy 72-73_145
John Huh 74-71_145
Cameron Tringale 70-75_145
Lucas Glover 72-74_146
Doc Redman 73-73_146
Rickie Fowler 76-70_146
Erik van Rooyen 72-74_146
Talor Gooch 73-73_146
Henrik Norlander 71-75_146
Charles Howell III 74-72_146
Brandt Snedeker 75-71_146
Pat Perez 75-71_146
The following players missed the cut.
Patrick Reed 73-74_147
Tom Hoge 74-73_147
Rory Sabbatini 70-78_148
Matt Jones 76-72_148
Henrik Stenson 73-75_148
C.T. Pan 74-74_148
Matthew NeSmith 72-76_148
Robert Streb 78-70_148
Hudson Swafford 78-70_148
Nick Taylor 73-75_148
Cameron Davis 76-72_148
Peter Malnati 70-78_148
Cameron Percy 72-76_148
Sung Kang 72-77_149
Graeme McDowell 79-70_149
Shane Lowry 75-74_149
Dylan Frittelli 79-70_149
Billy Horschel 74-75_149
Sam Burns 77-72_149
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 71-78_149
Jim Herman 75-74_149
Marc Leishman 74-75_149
Aaron Wise 75-74_149
Charl Schwartzel 76-74_150
Joel Dahmen 74-76_150
Wyndham Clark 74-76_150
Anirban Lahiri 72-78_150
J.T. Poston 76-74_150
Paul Goydos 73-77_150
Adam Long 70-81_151
Camilo Villegas 81-70_151
Brian Stuard 74-77_151
Sepp Straka 73-78_151
Cameron Champ 77-74_151
Adam Hadwin 79-72_151
Kyle Stanley 76-76_152
Tim Herron 73-79_152
Matt Every 76-76_152
Austin Cook 75-77_152
Brian Gay 78-74_152
Francesco Molinari 78-74_152
Kramer Hickok 76-76_152
Matthias Schmid 76-76_152
John Augenstein 83-70_153
Rod Perry 78-76_154
Tyler McCumber 79-75_154
Robby Shelton 76-80_156
Kamaiu Johnson 84-79_163
