Panarin returns as New York Rangers beat Boston Bruins 4-0

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 5:11 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Chris Kreider scored his team-leading 14th goal, Artemi Panarin had an assist in his first game back since leaving the team, and the New York Rangers beat the Boston Bruins 4-0 Saturday to halt a three-game losing streak.

Panarin left Feb. 22 after a Russian tabloid printed allegations from a former coach that he attacked a woman in Latvia almost a decade ago, which he denies. His return clearly provided a lift for New York.

Keith Kinkaid stopped 18 shots for his first shutout since 2018. Ryan Strome, Pavel Buchnevich and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which lost 4-0 in Boston on Thursday.

Jaroslav Halak made 29 saves for the Bruins, who have dropped eight of their last 12 games.

