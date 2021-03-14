CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California variants in Va. | Special clinic for Latinos | In-person learning in Md. | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Nishikori rallies to beat…

Nishikori rallies to beat Opelka in Dubai

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 3:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kei Nishikori came back from a set down to beat Reilly Opelka in the first round of the Dubai Championships on Sunday, while Jo-Wilfried Tsonga retired from his match.

Nishikori won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to set up a second-round match with David Goffin. The Japanese player faced only one break point, which cost him the first set, and didn’t give Opelka a chance to break after that.

Nishikori is trying to rebuild his form after the coronavirus pandemic and recovery from elbow surgery restricted him to just four tournaments in 2020.

Tsonga was 3-3 in the first set with Tunisian wild card Malek Jaziri when the French player retired. It was another setback for Tsonga after he picked up his first tour match win since 2019 in Marseille on Tuesday following an injury-hit 2020.

Surprise Australian Open semifinalist Aslan Karatsev reached the second round with a 6-4, 6-4 win over Egor Gerasimov after recovering from 2-0 down in the second set. Karatsev plays Dan Evans next.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Federal contractors warned to prepare for stricter oversight with new administration

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

Air Force working on strategy to make data more accessible for future systems

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up