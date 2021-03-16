CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Neymar ruled out of…

Neymar ruled out of PSG’s French Cup game against Lille

The Associated Press

March 16, 2021, 10:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — Neymar will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s match against Lille in the French Cup on Wednesday while he continues to recover from a left thigh injury.

PSG said Neymar is back in training, but coach Mauricio Pochettino does not want to take any risks with the Brazil striker, who has been sidelined for more than a month because of the injury.

Neymar could return by the end of the week in a crucial league match against third-place Lyon. In a very tight race for the league title, Lille moved three points clear at the top of the standings last weekend when second-place PSG lost at home against Nantes.

PSG will also be without the injured Juan Bernat and Pablo Sarabia for the cup game.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Biden announces nominee to lead beleaguered VA accountability office

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

McDonough acknowledges productivity concerns with VA's new EHR

JAIC's Joint Common Foundation is ready to accelerate AI across Defense Department

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up