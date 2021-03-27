CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. sports update | Masks after vaccination? | Md. hits vaccine milestone | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 7:31 PM

All Times EDT
BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL
At Webster Bank Arena
Bridgeport, Conn.
First Round
Friday, March 26

Bemidji St. 6, Wisconsin 3

UMass 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Championship
Saturday, March 27

UMass, 4 Bemidji St. 0

FARGO REGIONAL
At Scheels Arena
Fargo, N.D.
First Round
Friday, March 26

Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan, no contest

North Dakota 5, American International 1

Championship
Saturday, March 27

Minn. Duluth vs. North Dakota, 6:30 p.m.

ALBANY REGIONAL
At Times Union Center
Albany, N.Y.
First Round
Saturday, March 27

Boston College vs. Notre Dame, no contest

St. Cloud St. 6, vs. Boston U. 2

Championship
Sunday, March 28

Boston College vs. St. Cloud St., 5:30 p.m.

LOVELAND REGIONAL
First Round
At Budweiser Events Center
Loveland, Colo.
First Round
Saturday, March 27

Minnesota St. (20-4-1) vs. Quinnipiac (17-7-4), 4 p.m.

Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. Omaha (14-10-1), 9 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 28

Minnesota St.-Quinnipiac winner vs. Minnesota-Omaha winner, 9 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR
At PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 8

Fargo Regional Champion vs. UMass, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Albany Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

National Championship
Saturday, April 10

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

