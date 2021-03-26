CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » NCAA Division I Hockey…

NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 26, 2021, 8:59 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
All Times EDT
BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL
At Webster Bank Arena
Bridgeport, Conn.
First Round
Friday, March 26

Bemidji St. 6, Wisconsin 3

UMass 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Championship
Saturday, March 27

Bemidji St. vs. UMass, 4 p.m.

FARGO REGIONAL
At Scheels Arena
Fargo, N.D.
First Round
Friday, March 26

Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan, no contest

North Dakota (21-5-1) vs. American International (15-3-0), 8:30 p.m.

Championship
Saturday, March 27

Minn. Duluth vs. North Dakota-AIC winner, 6:30 p.m.

ALBANY REGIONAL
At Times Union Center
Albany, N.Y.
First Round
Saturday, March 27

Boston College vs. Notre Dame, no contest

St. Cloud St. (17-10-0) vs. Boston U. (10-4-1), 6:30 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 28

Boston College vs. St. Cloud St.-Boston U. winner, 5:30 p.m.

LOVELAND REGIONAL
First Round
At Budweiser Events Center
Loveland, Colo.
First Round
Saturday, March 27

Minnesota St. (20-4-1) vs. Quinnipiac (17-7-4), 4 p.m.

Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. Omaha (14-10-1), 9 p.m.

Championship
Sunday, March 28

Minnesota St.-Quinnipiac winner vs. Minnesota-Omaha winner, 9 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR
At PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 8

Fargo Regional Champion vs. Bridgeport Regional Champion, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Albany Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

National Championship
Saturday, April 10

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

The future federal workplace – what's next after the pandemic?

DoD initiates CMMC review — big deal or perfunctory?

Federal health insurance programs are now 'essential' during future shutdowns, OPM says

Army's new tactical network faces first test in 'crucible of combat'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up