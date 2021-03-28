CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loudoun Co. official gets COVID-19 shot | DC expands vaccine eligibility | Survey: Students prefer learning remotely | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

The Associated Press

March 28, 2021, 8:33 PM

All Times EDT
BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL
At Webster Bank Arena
Bridgeport, Conn.
First Round
Friday, March 26

Bemidji St. 6, Wisconsin 3

UMass 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Championship
Saturday, March 27

UMass, 4 Bemidji St. 0

FARGO REGIONAL
At Scheels Arena
Fargo, N.D.
First Round
Friday, March 26

Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan, no contest

North Dakota 5, American International 1

Championship
Saturday, March 27

Minn. Duluth 3, North Dakota 2, 5OT

ALBANY REGIONAL
At Times Union Center
Albany, N.Y.
First Round
Saturday, March 27

Boston College vs. Notre Dame, no contest

St. Cloud St. 6, vs. Boston U. 2

Championship
Sunday, March 28

St. Cloud St. 4, Boston College 1

LOVELAND REGIONAL
First Round
At Budweiser Events Center
Loveland, Colo.
First Round
Saturday, March 27

Minnesota St. 4, Quinnipiac 3, OT

Minnesota 7, Omaha 2

Championship
Sunday, March 28

Minnesota St. vs. Minnesota, 9 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR
At PPG Paints Arena
Pittsburgh
National Semifinals
Thursday, April 8

Minn. Duluth vs. UMass, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

St. Cloud St. vs. Loveland Regional Champion, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

National Championship
Saturday, April 10

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

