NCAA Division I Hockey Tournament Glance

All Times EDT BRIDGEPORT REGIONAL At Webster Bank Arena Bridgeport, Conn. First Round Friday, March 26

Bemidji St. 6, Wisconsin 3

UMass 5, Lake Superior St. 1

Championship Saturday, March 27

UMass, 4 Bemidji St. 0

FARGO REGIONAL At Scheels Arena Fargo, N.D. First Round Friday, March 26

Minn. Duluth vs. Michigan, no contest

North Dakota 5, American International 1

Championship Saturday, March 27

Minn. Duluth vs. North Dakota, 6:30 p.m.

ALBANY REGIONAL At Times Union Center Albany, N.Y. First Round Saturday, March 27

Boston College vs. Notre Dame, no contest

St. Cloud St. 6, vs. Boston U. 2

Championship Sunday, March 28

Boston College vs. St. Cloud St., 5:30 p.m.

LOVELAND REGIONAL First Round At Budweiser Events Center Loveland, Colo. First Round Saturday, March 27

Minnesota St. 4, Quinnipiac 3, OT

Minnesota (23-6-0) vs. Omaha (14-10-1), 9 p.m.

Championship Sunday, March 28

Minnesota St. vs. Minnesota-Omaha winner, 9 p.m.

FROZEN FOUR At PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh National Semifinals Thursday, April 8

Fargo Regional Champion vs. UMass, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

Albany Regional Champion vs. Loveland Regional Champion, 5 p.m. or 9 p.m.

National Championship Saturday, April 10

Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

