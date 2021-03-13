CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Michigan’s Livers out indefinitely with foot injury

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 11:13 AM

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Michigan senior Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress injury in his right foot, a potentially major blow to one of the nation’s top teams with the NCAA Tournament approaching.

The fourth-ranked Wolverines announced the news shortly before the start of their Big Ten Tournament semifinal against No. 9 Ohio State on Saturday. The 6-foot-7 Livers is averaging 13.1 points per game and has made a team-high 50 3-pointers this season. He is 13 points shy of 1,000 for his career.

Michigan appeared to dodge one injury concern after guard Eli Brooks went down in a loss at Michigan State last weekend. Brooks was able to come back and play in the team’s first conference tournament game, a victory over Maryland on Friday.

But Livers, who plays guard and forward, played only 15 minutes in that game and went scoreless. The team said an MRI afterward showed the foot issue.

