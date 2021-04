Miami Open Results

Tuesday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami…

MIAMI (AP) _ Results Tuesday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 16

Jannik Sinner (21), Italy, def. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, 6-3, 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, def. John Isner (18), United States, 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (7).

Alexander Bublik (32), Kazakhstan, def. Taylor Fritz (22), United States, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (26), Poland, def. Milos Raonic (12), Canada, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (4).

Daniil Medvedev (1), Russia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Marin Cilic, Croatia, 6-4, 6-4.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Lorenzo Sonego (24), Italy, 6-2, 7-6 (2).

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, 6-4, 6-7 (5), 6-3.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, def. Oliver Marach, Austria, and Luke Saville, Australia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, def. Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula, United States, 6-4, 6-1.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (4).

