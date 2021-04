Miami Open Results

Monday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami…

MIAMI (AP) _ Results Monday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 32

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, 6-3, 6-4.

Milos Raonic (12), Canada, def. Ugo Humbert (20), France, 6-4, 7-5.

Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Marton Fucsovics (29), Hungary, 6-2, 6-1.

Hubert Hurkacz (26), Poland, def. Denis Shapovalov (6), Canada, 6-3, 7-6 (6).

Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, def. Adrian Mannarino (25), France, 6-1, 6-4.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Aslan Karatsev (17), Russia, 6-3, 6-0.

Lorenzo Sonego (24), Italy, def. Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, 7-6 (6), 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Kei Nishikori (28), Japan, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1.

Women’s Singles

Round of 16

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus, 6-1, 1-6, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, 2-6, 7-5, 7-5.

Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, 6-1, 6-2.

Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, 6-3, 6-3.

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Ana Konjuh, Croatia, 6-1, 7-5.

Maria Sakkari (23), Greece, def. Jessica Pegula (29), United States, 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (6).

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, 6-4, 0-6, 6-1.

Bianca Andreescu (8), Canada, def. Garbine Muguruza (12), Spain, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (7), Britain, def. Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, 4-6, 6-4, 10-2.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. John Isner and Taylor Fritz, United States, 6-4, 6-4.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (4).

Women’s Doubles

Round of 16

Caroline Garcia, France, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Veronika Kudermetova (4), Russia, 6-1, 7-5.

Gabriela Dabrowski, Canada, and Giuliana Olmos, Mexico, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, 6-2, 6-4.

Hayley Carter, United States, and Luisa Stefani (8), Brazil, def. Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, 6-0, 6-3.

