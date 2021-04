Miami Open Results

Saturday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Miami…

Saturday

At Tennis Center at Crandon Park

Miami

Purse: $3,343,785

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI (AP) _ Results Saturday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Milos Raonic (12), Canada, def. Jordan Thompson, Australia, 6-2, 6-1.

Lorenzo Sonego (24), Italy, def. Bjorn Fratangelo, United States, 6-4, 7-6 (5).

Stefanos Tsitsipas (2), Greece, def. Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, 6-1, 6-4.

Hubert Hurkacz (26), Poland, def. Denis Kudla, United States, 7-6 (5), 6-4.

Kei Nishikori (28), Japan, def. Aljaz Bedene, Slovenia, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 6-4.

Lorenzo Musetti, Italy, def. Benoit Paire (23), France, 6-3, 6-3.

Aslan Karatsev (17), Russia, def. Mikhail Kukushkin, Kazakhstan, 6-4, 6-3.

Daniel Elahi Galan, Colombia, def. Alex de Minaur (15), Australia, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4.

Marin Cilic, Croatia, def. Cristian Garin (13), Chile, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (5).

Ugo Humbert (20), France, def. Joao Sousa, Portugal, 6-1, 6-4.

Adrian Mannarino (25), France, def. Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov (6), Canada, def. Ilya Ivashka, Belarus, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4.

Andrey Rublev (4), Russia, def. Tennys Sandgren, United States, 6-1, 6-2.

Marton Fucsovics (29), Hungary, def. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Fabio Fognini (10), Italy, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2.

Diego Schwartzman (5), Argentina, def. Yasutaka Uchiyama, Japan, 6-3, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, def. Simona Halep (3), Romania, walkover.

Ashleigh Barty (1), Australia, def. Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, 6-3, 6-2.

Ana Konjuh, Croatia, def. Iga Swiatek (15), Poland, 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina (5), Ukraine, def. Ekaterina Alexandrova (30), Russia, 7-6 (1), 6-4.

Victoria Azarenka (14), Belarus, def. Angelique Kerber (24), Germany, 7-5, 6-2.

Aryna Sabalenka (7), Belarus, def. Veronika Kudermetova (32), Russia, 7-6 (4), 6-4.

Marketa Vondrousova (19), Czech Republic, def. Belinda Bencic (11), Switzerland, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Petra Kvitova (9), Czech Republic, def. Johanna Konta (17), Britain, 6-1, 6-2.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Oliver Marach, Austria, and Luke Saville, Australia, def. Kevin Krawietz and Jan-Lennard Struff, Germany, 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

Robert Farah and Juan Sebastian Cabal (1), Colombia, def. Dusan Lajovic and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Bruno Soares, Brazil, and Jamie Murray (5), Britain, def. Philipp Oswald, Austria, and Marcus Daniell, New Zealand, 6-4, 6-4.

Daniel Evans and Neal Skupski, Britain, def. Nicholas Monroe and Frances Tiafoe, United States, 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Santiago Gonzalez, Mexico, and Marcelo Demoliner, Brazil, def. Raven Klaasen, South Africa, and Ben Mclachlan, Japan, 6-3, 6-4.

Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (7), Britain, def. Franko Skugor, Croatia, and Austin Krajicek, United States, 6-2, 7-6 (5).

Nicolas Mahut and Pierre-Hugues Herbert (8), France, def. Rohan Bopanna, India, and Benoit Paire, France, 6-3, 6-2.

Horia Tecau, Romania, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Edouard Roger-Vasselin, France, and Henri Kontinen, Finland, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Asia Muhammad and Jessica Pegula, United States, def. Nicole Melichar, United States, and Demi Schuurs (3), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2.

Storm Sanders, Australia, and Anna-Lena Friedsam, Germany, def. Vania King, United States, and Yaroslava Shvedova, Kazakhstan, 7-5, 6-2.

Darija Jurak, Croatia, and Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Alla Kudryavtseva, Russia, and Kaitlyn Christian, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova (2), Czech Republic, def. Arantxa Rus and Kiki Bertens, Netherlands, 6-1, 6-4.

Petra Martic, Croatia, and Shelby Rogers, United States, def. Hailey Baptiste and Robin Montgomery, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Caroline Garcia, France, and Nadia Podoroska, Argentina, def. Lucie Hradecka and Kristyna Pliskova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Ekaterina Alexandrova, Russia, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, and Heather Watson, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

