Miami Open Results

Friday At Tennis Center at Crandon Park Miami Purse: $3,343,785 Surface: Hardcourt outdoor MIAMI (AP) _ Results Friday from Miami…

Friday

At Tennis Center at Crandon Park

Miami

Purse: $3,343,785

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

MIAMI (AP) _ Results Friday from Miami Open at Tennis Center at Crandon Park (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Taylor Fritz (22), United States, def. Marcos Giron, United States, 6-2, 6-2.

Alexei Popyrin, Australia, def. Reilly Opelka (30), United States, 6-4, 6-2.

Dusan Lajovic (16), Serbia, def. Ernesto Escobedo, United States, 6-2, 6-3.

James Duckworth, Australia, def. David Goffin (8), Belgium, 6-3, 6-1.

Jan-Lennard Struff (31), Germany, def. Ricardas Berankis, Lithuania, 6-3, 6-4.

Cameron Norrie, Britain, def. Grigor Dimitrov (9), Bulgaria, 7-5, 7-5.

Mikael Ymer, Sweden, def. Nikoloz Basilashvili (27), Georgia, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

Jannik Sinner (21), Italy, def. Hugo Gaston, France, 6-2, 6-2.

Daniil Medvedev, Russia, def. Yen-hsun Lu, Taiwan, 6-2, 6-2.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (11), Canada, def. Pierre-Hugues Herbert, France, 6-4, 6-4.

Karen Khachanov (14), Russia, def. Yannick Hanfmann, Germany, 6-3, 6-2.

Roberto Bautista Agut (7), Spain, def. Lloyd Harris, South Africa, walkover.

Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.

Alexander Bublik (32), Kazakhstan, def. Laslo Djere, Serbia, 6-3, 6-4.

Frances Tiafoe, United States, def. Daniel Evans (19), Britain, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-3.

John Isner (18), United States, def. Mackenzie McDonald, United States, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5.

Women’s Singles

Round of 64

Garbine Muguruza (12), Spain, def. Xinyu Wang, China, 6-4, 6-1.

Elise Mertens (16), Belgium, def. Katie Boulter, Britain, 6-4, 6-1.

Jessica Pegula (29), United States, def. Storm Sanders, Australia, 6-3, 6-4.

Karolina Pliskova (6), Czech Republic, def. Zheng Saisai, China, 6-2, 6-1.

Elena Rybakina (21), Kazakhstan, def. Kaia Kanepi, Estonia, 6-4, 6-0.

Naomi Osaka (2), Japan, def. Ajla Tomljanovic, Australia, 7-6 (3), 6-4.

Maria Sakkari (23), Greece, def. Arantxa Rus, Netherlands, 6-2, 6-3.

Nina Stojanovic, Serbia, def. Yulia Putintseva (26), Kazakhstan, 5-7, 7-5, 6-2.

Amanda Anisimova (28), United States, def. Sloane Stephens, United States, 6-3, 6-3.

Liudmila Samsonova, Russia, def. Kiki Bertens (10), Netherlands, 6-2, 6-1.

Anna Kalinskaya, Russia, def. Petra Martic (20), Croatia, 5-7, 6-2, 7-6 (4).

Bianca Andreescu (8), Canada, def. Tereza Martincova, Czech Republic, 7-6 (5), 6-2.

Ons Jabeur (27), Tunisia, def. Paula Badosa, Spain, 7-6 (6), 5-7, 7-5.

Anett Kontaveit (22), Estonia, def. Sorana Cirstea, Romania, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Sofia Kenin (4), United States, def. Andrea Petkovic, Germany, 6-7 (6), 6-1, 6-3.

Sara Sorribes Tormo, Spain, def. Jennifer Brady (13), United States, 3-6, 6-4, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 32

Michael Mmoh and Sebastian Korda, United States, def. Fabio Fognini, Italy, and Maximo Gonzalez, Argentina, 6-3, 2-6, 10-7.

Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Miomir Kecmanovic, Serbia, def. Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Melo, Brazil, 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-4.

Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic (2), Croatia, def. Sam Querrey and Steve Johnson, United States, 7-6 (2), 6-4.

Ivan Dodig, Croatia, and Filip Polasek (4), Slovakia, def. Fabrice Martin and Jeremy Chardy, France, 7-6 (4), 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, and Jelena Ostapenko, Latvia, def. Kirsten Flipkens, Belgium, and CoCo Vandeweghe, United States, 3-6, 6-2, 10-6.

Bethanie Mattek-Sands, United States, and Iga Swiatek, Poland, def. Monica Niculescu, Romania, and Anna Blinkova, Russia, 6-0, 6-1.

Angelique Kerber, Germany, and Simona Halep, Romania, def. Elise Mertens, Belgium, and Aryna Sabalenka (1), Belarus, 7-5, 7-5.

Caty McNally and Coco Gauff, United States, def. Raluca-Ioana Olaru, Romania, and Nadiia Kichenok, Ukraine, 6-3, 6-1.

Timea Babos, Hungary, and Veronika Kudermetova (4), Russia, def. Zheng Saisai, China, and Ellen Perez, Australia, 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.