CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. hospitalizations declining | Va. out of ACC tourney after positive test | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Meillard leads Pinturault after…

Meillard leads Pinturault after 1st run of World Cup GS

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 4:43 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia (AP) — Swiss skier Loïc Meillard edged Alexis Pinturault to lead the penultimate men’s World Cup giant slalom of the season after the opening run Saturday.

Meillard was 0.11 seconds faster than the Frenchman, who leads the discipline and the overall standings.

Meillard has six career podiums, including one win from a parallel GS a year ago.

Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria was 0.51 behind in third.

Fourth-place Marco Odermatt had 0.61 to make up in the second leg. The Swiss skier trails Pinturault by 25 points in the GS standings.

The only other contender for the season title, Croatia’s Filip Zubcic, finished more than two seconds off the lead.

One more GS is scheduled after Saturday’s race — at the season-ending finals in Lenzerheide, Switzerland, next week.

Pinturault and Odermatt are also ranked 1-2 in the overall standings, with the Frenchman holding a lead of 81 points.

Marco Schwarz opted not to start. The combined world champion from Austria hurt his back in training this week and preferred to rest ahead of Sunday’s slalom, his strongest discipline.

___

More AP skiing: https://apnews.com/hub/skiing and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Air Force says security guard was lax in duty in letting unauthorized man onto Joint Base Andrews

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

Federal employees face retirement delays due to lags at NFC

OPM reopens Combined Federal Campaign to help Texas winter storm victims

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up