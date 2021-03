Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, 2 and 1. Consolation Matt Kuchar (52), United States,…

Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, 2 and 1.

Consolation

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Victor Perez (31), France, 2 and 1.

Semifinals

Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Victor Perez (31), France, 3 and 2.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Matt Kuchar (52), United States, 1 up.

