Match Play Results

The Associated Press

March 27, 2021, 10:30 PM

At Austin Country Club
Austin, Texas
Seeds in parentheses
Saturday
Quarterfinals

Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, 19 holes.

Victor Perez (31), France, def. Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, 4 and 3.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Jon Rahm (3), Spain, 3 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Brian Harman (54), United States, 2 and 1.

Fourth round

Tommy Fleetwood (21), England, def. Dylan Frittelli (64), South Africa, 4 and 3.

Billy Horschel (32), United States, def. Kevin Streelman (53), United States, 3 and 1.

Sergio Garcia (39), Spain, def. Mackenzie Hughes (48), Canada, 2 and 1.

Victor Perez (31), France, def. Robert MacIntyre (41), Scotland, 5 and 4.

Scottie Scheffler (30), United States, def. Ian Poulter (60), England, 5 and 4.

Jon Rahm (3), Spain, def. Erik van Rooyen (62), South Africa, 3 and 2.

Brian Harman (54), United States, def. Bubba Watson (55), United States, 2 and 1.

Matt Kuchar (52), United States, def. Jordan Spieth (49), United States, 1 up.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

