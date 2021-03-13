CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US boosts vaccine stockpile | COVID relief payments coming | Latest area test results | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Lewandowski gets 32nd Bundesliga goal, Bayern beats Bremen

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 11:47 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Robert Lewandowski scored again Saturday as Bayern Munich extended its Bundesliga lead with a 3-1 win at Werder Bremen.

Lewandowski took his season tally to 32 league goals and matched the record of scoring against 16 different teams within a season. He managed the same feat last season. Former Bayern great Gerd Müller and Bremen striker Aílton are the only others to manage it.

Lewandowski has so far only failed to score against Leipzig this season. The teams meet in Leipzig on April 3.

Thomas Müller starred with two assists for Leon Goretzka and Serge Gnabry as Bayern moved five points clear of Leipzig, which hosts Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

Lewandowski is closing in on Gerd Müller’s league record of 40 goals from the 1971-72 season.

Goretzka opened the scoring in the 23rd when Müller headed on Joshua Kimmich’s corner, and Müller was involved again in the 35th. He did brilliantly to control Kimmich’s cross on his chest and then calmly slot the ball across for Gnabry.

Lewandowski drew good saves from Jiri Pavlenka and hit the crossbar before he finally got his goal in the 67th. A rebound from Bremen defender Ludwig Augustinsson landed at his feet for one of Lewandowski’s easiest goals this season.

Niclas Füllkrug scored Bremen’s consolation on a rebound in the 86th.

Former Arsenal and Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi scored an own-goal as last-place Schalke moved another step closer to relegation with a 5-0 trouncing at Wolfsburg.

Union Berlin captain Christopher Trimmel scored for a 2-1 come-from-behind win over Cologne, and Mainz beat Freiburg 1-0.

Borussia Dortmund hosted Hertha Berlin later Saturday.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

