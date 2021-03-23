CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Kieran Gibbs signs with Beckham’s under-investigation Miami

The Associated Press

March 23, 2021, 2:37 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — David Beckham’s under-investigation Inter Miami has signed 31-year-old left back Kieran Gibbs to a 2 1/2-season contract that starts July 1 after the expiration of his deal with West Bromwich Albion of England’s Premier League.

Gibbs has appeared in 10 league matches this season and 11 overall for West Brom. He joined the Baggies for the 2017-18 season after playing for Arsenal from 2006-07. He spent part of 2007-08 on loan to Norwich.

A three-time FA Cup champion, Gibbs has played 10 matches for England.

Gibbs will occupy an international roster slot.

Major League Soccer said on March 5 it is investigating whether Inter Miami violated salary budget and roster guidelines by its signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi. The 33-year-old, a member of France’s 2018 World Cup champions, joined Miami on Aug. 13 from Juventus.

Miami signed Argentine midfielder Matías Pellegrini, Mexican midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro and Argentina forward Gonzalo Higuaín as high-priced designated players who could exceed the salary budget. Matuidi was not announced as a designated player.

