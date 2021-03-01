CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Countries want vaccine know-how | DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. easing restrictions | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Jonathan Suárez contract ended by Orlando City after arrest

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 9:30 AM

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Suárez’s contact was terminated by Major League Soccer’s Orlando City following his arrest last week.

The 24-year-old, whose full name is Jonathan Suárez Cortes, and brother Rafael Suárez were arrested Feb. 23 and accused of sexually assaulting a woman, the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Major League Soccer suspended the player last week pending an investigation. Jonathan Suárez had been acquired on loan from Mexico’s Querétaro last month.

Orlando City said in a statement Sunday that Suárez’s contract had been terminated “with the defender mutually agreeing to the termination in order to focus on the allegations made against him.”

