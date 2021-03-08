Jonathan Klinsmann hurt, dropped from Olympic qualifying

CHICAGO (AP) — LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann was dropped from the U.S. training camp roster for Olympic qualifying after…

CHICAGO (AP) — LA Galaxy goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann was dropped from the U.S. training camp roster for Olympic qualifying after suffering a concussion during practice.

The son of former U.S. coach Jürgen Klinsmann was replaced on the roster Monday by Inter Miami goalkeeper Drake Callender, who was on the preliminary roster. Final 20-man rosters are due this week.

The U.S. opens Group A against Costa Rica on March 18 at the North and Central American and Caribbean tournament in Guadalajara, Mexico. The Americans play the Dominican Republic on March 21 and complete Group A on March 24 against Mexico. The top two teams in each group advance, and the semifinal winners qualify for the Olympics.

Following the pandemic-caused postponement, FIFA kept the same eligibility rules that were first established, saying players must be born after Jan. 1, 1997.

For the 16 nations reaching the Olympics, each may include three players over the age limit.

CONCACAF qualifiers will join Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Egypt, France, Germany, Ivory Coast, Japan, New Zealand, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea and Spain.

The roster:

Goalkeepers: Drake Callender (Miami), Matt Freese (Philadelphia), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose), David Ochoa (Salt Lake)

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy), George Bello (Atlanta), Marco Farfan (LA), Justen Glad (Salt Lake), Aaron Herrera (Salt Lake), Henry Kessler (New England), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago), Miles Robinson (Atlanta), Austin Trusty (Colorado), Sam Vines (Colorado)

Midfielders: Frankie Amaya (Cincinnati), Cole Bassett (Colorado), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional, Brazil), Hassani Dotson (Minnesota), Andrés Perea (Orlando), Tanner Tessmann (Dallas), Eryk Williamson (Portland), Jackson Yueill (San Jose)

Forwards: Jesus Ferreira (Dallas), Brooks Lennon (Atlanta), Jonathan Lewis (Colorado), Ulysses Llanez (Heerenveen, Netherlands), Benji Michel (Orlando), Djordje Mihailovic (Montreal), Ricardo Pepi (Dallas), Sebastian Saucedo (Pumas, Mexico), Sebastian Soto (Norwich, England)

