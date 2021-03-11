CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Avoid confusing COVID-19 with allergies | One year later: Fairfax Co. grad's perspective | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Joevin Jones joins David Beckham’s Inter Miami

The Associated Press

March 11, 2021, 3:40 PM

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) —

Trinidad and Tobago national team regular Joevin Jones agreed Thursday to a two-year contract with David Beckham’s Inter Miami of Major League Soccer.

A 29-year-old old midfielder and left back, Jones has nine goals in 76 international appearances and was a second-half substitute in the Soca Warriors’ 2-1 win over the United States in October 2017 that prevented the Americans from reaching the World Cup.

Jones has played for W Connection (2009-14), HJK Helsinki (2014), the Chicago Fire (2015), the Seattle Sounders (2016-17, 2019-20) and Darmstadt (2018-19). He won MLS titles with the Sounders in 2016 and ’19, converting his spot kick during the penalty-kicks win over Toronto in the 2016 championship.

He had two goals and three assists in 17 games last season. Jones joins a team under new coach Phil Neville.

“I know Joevin well from my time in Seattle, he has the technical ability to change games and will be a good fit with us at Inter Miami,” Miami chief soccer officer Chris Henderson said in a statement.

Major League Soccer announced last week it is investigating whether Inter Miami violated salary budget and roster guidelines by its signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi last August.

