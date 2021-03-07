Islanders beat Sabres again, cruise to 5th straight victory

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored 62 seconds apart early in the second period and rookie…

UNIONDALE, N.Y. (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson scored 62 seconds apart early in the second period and rookie Ilya Sorokin made 24 saves as the New York Islanders defeated the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Sunday for their fifth straight win.

The victory was the Islanders’ sixth straight over the Sabres this season.

Casey Cizikas increased the lead to 3-0 at 16:56 with his fourth goal. Cal Clutterbuck, who also scored in Saturday’s 5-2 win over the Sabres, added his third of the season. Nelson scored his second of the game and ninth of the season into an empty net at 17:48 to complete the scoring.

Sorokin, the 25-year-old netminder, earned his fourth win of the season as the Islanders improved to 10-0-2 at Nassau Coliseum. Jeff Skinner’s goal at 5:41 of the third period ruined his shutout bid.

Colin Miller also scored for the Sabres, who are 2-10-1 since a forced two-week delay in their season during early February because of COVID-19 protocols.

LIGHTNING 6, BLACKHAWKS 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Yanni Gourde, Ondrej Palat and Victor Hedman each scored a power-play goal in the second period, helping Tampa Bay win.

Pat Maroon added his 100th career goal in the third period, giving Tampa Bay a season-high four goals with the man advantage. Gourde finished with two goals and two assists, and Alex Killorn scored for the third straight game.

The Lightning improved to 3-0-1 on their season-long six-game trip and stretched their point streak to a season-high eight games. They took two of three in the series between Central Division contenders.

Mattias Janmark had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks. Philipp Kurashev and Pius Suter also scored.

