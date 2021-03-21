CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » German trip exemption allows…

German trip exemption allows Bellingham to play for England

The Associated Press

March 21, 2021, 3:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham has been cleared to join up with the England squad for the start of World Cup qualifying.

The 17-year-old midfielder will be granted a sporting exemption from Germany’s coronavirus regulations, meaning he will not be required to go into quarantine when returning to the country.

Germany’s strict travel regulations had led to Champions League matches being moved to neutral venues in recent weeks.

England plays San Marino at Wembley on Thursday and travels to Albania before hosting Poland on March 31.

Bellingham made his England debut in November, appearing as a second-half substitute in the 3-0 friendly win over Ireland, becoming England’s third youngest full international in the process.

On Saturday, Bellingham highlighted how he had been the target of racist abuse on social media, with both Dortmund and the FA issuing statements in support of the player.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

Building Back Greener: Does federal government still need as much space post-COVID?

VA launches strategic review, considers schedule changes amid concerns with new EHR

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up