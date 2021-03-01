CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » German Cup game under…

German Cup game under threat due to coronavirus infections

The Associated Press

March 1, 2021, 6:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

REGENSBURG, Germany (AP) — Werder Bremen’s German Cup final against Jahn Regensburg is on the verge of being called off due to coronavirus infections among the second division team.

Regensburg managing director Christian Keller said Monday that more infections among the players were detected following coach Mersad Selimbegovic’s positive test on Friday for COVID-19.

Regensburg’s game against Paderborn went ahead Saturday as per the German soccer league’s protocols, but Sunday’s tests revealed that players were infected, too.

Bremen said on its website Monday that it assumed Tuesday’s cup game will be called off. It was waiting for confirmation from the German soccer federation.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

IRS tells Congress to invest in agency modernization efforts

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up