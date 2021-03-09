CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Federer to play Evans in Qatar on return from 13-month break

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 1:56 PM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roger Federer will face Britain’s Daniel Evans in the second round of the Qatar Open on Wednesday as the Swiss great makes his comeback after a 13-month break.

Federer, who has had two operations on his right knee since playing at the Australian Open last year, is a three-time champion at the Doha tournament and has a 26-3 record at the complex.

The 30-year-old Evans saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced to overcome French player Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Tuesday. Evans has lost all three of his previous meetings with Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

Also Tuesday, there were wins for Vasek Pospisil and Marton Fucsovics.

Seventh-seeded Stan Wawrinka was playing Lloyd Harris and sixth-seeded David Goffin faced Filip Krajinovic later Tuesday.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

