CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Federer to face Chardy…

Federer to face Chardy or Evans in comeback match in Doha

The Associated Press

March 6, 2021, 1:24 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Roger Federer will face the winner of the match between Jeremy Chardy and Dan Evans in the Qatar Open next week in his first competition in more than a year.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion, who underwent two right knee operations last season, is playing in his first tournament since he reached the semifinals at the Australian Open in February 2020.

In Saturday’s draw, the 39-year-old Federer has a bye and faces a second-round challenge from either Chardy or Evans, who play Monday.

Veteran Chardy took Andrey Rublev to three sets in Rotterdam on Friday and the Frenchman has reached two semifinals this year. British player Evans won the Murray River Open in Melbourne last month, defeating Chardy in the semifinals.

Other Doha headliners include top-seeded Dominic Thiem and Rublev.

“It’s been a long and hard road,” second-seeded Federer said Friday on Twitter. “I know I’m not at the finish line yet. I feel like I’m in a good place. I’ve been practicing very well, and just really pumped up.”

Federer won trophies at the hard-court event in 2005, 2006 and 2017. He is currently No. 5 in the ATP rankings.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Newly discovered zero-day email vulnerabilities put agencies on high alert

OMB nominees pledge to break down federal hiring barriers

‘Might as well keep working.’ Pandemic prompts some feds to delay or reconsider retirement plans

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up