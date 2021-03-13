CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California COVID-19 variants in Va. | In-person learning in Md. | DC vaccine update | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 10:06 AM

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Florida 34 24 8 0 2 50 126 84
Indy 31 21 8 2 0 44 100 81
Orlando 31 17 10 3 1 38 91 90
Greenville 34 15 10 7 2 39 98 104
South Carolina 32 12 12 6 2 32 86 104
Jacksonville 29 12 13 1 3 28 67 83
Wheeling 31 8 18 5 0 21 84 112

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Fort Wayne 14 10 1 2 1 23 50 30
Wichita 33 20 8 4 1 45 100 83
Allen 29 19 9 1 0 39 103 81
Utah 33 13 11 4 5 35 97 113
Tulsa 32 15 14 2 1 33 72 81
Kansas City 31 13 13 4 1 31 77 87
Rapid City 36 16 18 2 0 34 100 118

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Jacksonville 2, Greenville 1

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Florida 4, South Carolina 0

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 1

Allen 6, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Florida 3, Orlando 2

Greenville 6, Jacksonville 3

Fort Wayne 3, Wheeling 2

Tulsa 4, Wichita 1

Rapid City 3, Kansas City 2

Allen 5, Utah 4

Sunday’s Games

Allen at Utah, 3:10 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 4:05 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

