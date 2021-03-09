All Times EST Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 30 21 7 2 0 44…

All Times EST

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 30 21 7 2 0 44 99 79 Florida 31 21 8 0 2 44 115 80 Orlando 30 17 10 3 0 37 89 87 Greenville 31 13 10 6 2 34 90 99 South Carolina 30 12 10 6 2 32 84 96 Jacksonville 26 11 12 1 2 25 62 75 Wheeling 29 8 17 4 0 20 80 106

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 11 7 1 2 1 17 42 25 Wichita 30 20 6 3 1 44 95 73 Allen 27 17 9 1 0 35 92 75 Utah 31 13 10 3 5 34 91 102 Kansas City 29 13 12 3 1 30 74 81 Tulsa 29 12 14 2 1 27 62 76 Rapid City 34 14 18 2 0 30 94 115

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Orlando 4, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 6, Indy 0

Wednesday’s Games

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Greenville at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

