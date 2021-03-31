All Times EDT Eastern Conference GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 40 28 10 0 2 58…

All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 40 28 10 0 2 58 149 103 Indy 40 25 12 3 0 53 125 114 Orlando 38 20 14 3 1 44 114 116 Greenville 40 18 12 8 2 46 116 125 South Carolina 38 17 13 6 2 42 111 120 Jacksonville 36 15 15 3 3 36 90 104 Wheeling 38 10 23 5 0 25 109 137

Western Conference

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Fort Wayne 21 13 5 2 1 29 70 50 Wichita 42 25 12 4 1 55 125 110 Allen 37 22 13 2 0 46 125 107 Utah 40 18 13 4 5 45 120 134 Kansas City 39 16 15 6 2 40 102 113 Tulsa 41 19 18 3 1 42 92 106 Rapid City 42 20 19 2 1 43 128 137

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Fort Wayne 6, Indy 3

Thursday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indy, 7:05 p.m.

South Carolina at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Kansas City at Tulsa, 8:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 8:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

