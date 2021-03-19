CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Devils sign 2019 third-round draft pick D Michael Vukojevic

The Associated Press

March 19, 2021, 3:32 PM

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The New Jersey Devils have signed defenseman Michael Vukojevic to a three-year, entry-level contract starting next season.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald announced the signing of the third-round pick in the 2019 draft. Vukojevic spent the previous three seasons (2017-18 through 2019-20) with Kitchener in the Ontario Hockey League.

Born in Croatia, his family moved to Canada when he was an infant. He was a member of Canada’s gold-medal winning U-18 team at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup.

