CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. approves new restrictions | COVID-19 relief: Where is the money going? | Latest vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Clijsters withdraws from Miami…

Clijsters withdraws from Miami and Charleston tournaments

The Associated Press

March 14, 2021, 2:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Four-time Grand Slam champion Kim Clijsters withdrew Sunday from upcoming tournaments in Miami and Charleston, a setback in her comeback following right knee surgery and a bout with COVID-19.

Clijsters’ return to the WTA Tour in 2020 after a seven-year hiatus was interrupted by the pandemic. She underwent knee surgery in October and came down with a mild case of the virus in January.

“I’ve had an intensive few weeks of training,” Clijsters, 37, said on Twitter. “Unfortunately I am not where I need to be, especially if I want to compete with the best. I’m not ready to quit. I’m going to keep pushing and see what’s possible.”

Clijsters said she plans to undergo three to six weeks of pain management treatment and then make decisions regarding her schedule.

The Miami Open begins March 23, and the Charleston tournament starts on April 5.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

Opportunity to reskill federal workforce for AI jobs 'underutilized,' panel warns Congress

Congress to more seriously consider commission's proposals for improving military, public service

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

USPS offers to buy more electric delivery vehicles, if Congress puts up billions

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up