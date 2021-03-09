Champions League Glance

|All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
|SECOND ROUND
|First leg
|Tuesday, Feb. 16
Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4
Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2
|Wednesday, Feb. 17
Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1
Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3
|Tuesday, Feb. 23
Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1
Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4
|Wednesday, Feb. 24
Atalanta (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1
Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 0, Manchester City (England) 2
|Second leg
|Tuesday, March 9
Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund advanced on 5-4 aggregate
Juventus 3, Porto (Portugal) 2, 4-4 aggregate, Porto (Portugal) advanced on 2-1 away goals
|Wednesday, March 10
Liverpool vs. Leipzig at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.
|All Times EDT
|Tuesday, March 16
Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m.
Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m.
|Wednesday, March 17
Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m.
Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.