Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

March 9, 2021, 5:43 PM

All Times EST

(Home teams listed first)

SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 16

Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4

Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1

Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1

Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Atalanta (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 0, Manchester City (England) 2

Second leg
Tuesday, March 9

Borussia Dortmund 2, Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund advanced on 5-4 aggregate

Juventus 3, Porto (Portugal) 2, Porto (Portugal) advanced 2-1 on away goals

Wednesday, March 10

Liverpool vs. Leipzig at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 16

Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

