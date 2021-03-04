CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Change sought in vaccine inequities | Mariott paying workers to get vaccinated | Latest COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Champions League Glance

Champions League Glance

The Associated Press

March 4, 2021, 12:52 PM

All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
SECOND ROUND
First leg
Tuesday, Feb. 16

Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4

Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1

Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1

Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Atalanta (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1

Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 0, Manchester City (England) 2

Second leg
Tuesday, March 9

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m.

Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, March 10

Liverpool vs. Leipzig at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m.

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m.

All Times EDT
Tuesday, March 16

Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m.

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m.

Wednesday, March 17

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m.

Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.

