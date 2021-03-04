Champions League Glance The Associated Press

All Times EST (Home teams listed first) SECOND ROUND First leg Tuesday, Feb. 16 Barcelona (Spain) 1, Paris Saint-Germain (France) 4 Leipzig (Germany) 0, Liverpool (England) 2 Wednesday, Feb. 17 Porto (Portugal) 2, Juventus (Italy) 1 Sevilla (Spain) 2, Borussia Dortmund (Germany) 3 Tuesday, Feb. 23 Atlético Madrid (Spain) 0, Chelsea (England) 1 Lazio (Italy) 1, Bayern Munich (Germany) 4 Wednesday, Feb. 24 Atalanta (Italy) 0, Real Madrid (Spain) 1 Borussia Mönchengladbach (Germany) 0, Manchester City (England) 2 Second leg Tuesday, March 9 Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 10 Liverpool vs. Leipzig at Budapest, Hungary, 3 p.m. Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. All Times EDT Tuesday, March 16 Manchester City vs. Borussia Mönchengladbach 4 p.m. Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 4 p.m. Chelsea vs. Atlético Madrid, 4 p.m.