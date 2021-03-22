CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Experts see tight race between variants, vaccine | Schools, parents weigh in on new distancing guidelines | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Sports » Chad disqualified from African…

Chad disqualified from African Cup of Nations qualifying

The Associated Press

March 22, 2021, 5:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO (AP) — Chad was disqualified from African Cup of Nations qualifying on Monday because the country’s government dissolved the soccer federation.

The Confederation of African Football said it ordered Chad to forfeit two games scheduled for this week as 3-0 losses.

Chad was to host Namibia on Wednesday and play at Mali on Sunday. The team was already out of contention to qualify for the final tournament in Cameroon next January and February.

The CAF decision is one of the first taken under its new leadership. General secretary Véron Mosengo-Omba left FIFA to run the Cairo-based governing body after South African billionaire Patrice Motsepe was elected CAF president on March 12.

Motsepe was elected unopposed as part of a deal brokered by FIFA president Gianni Infantino.

FIFA could now suspend Chad from world soccer. FIFA statutes allow for member federations to be suspended when governments are believed to have interfered in the independence of elected soccer officials.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports

Register for Federal News Network's DoD Cloud Exchange

House Democrat seeking answers from NFC on federal retirement delays

White House reviewing National Cyber Director role as Congress presses for governmentwide leadership

USDA launches agencywide review to explore telework, fully virtual options after pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up