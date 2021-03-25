CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. sees highest case rate since Jan. | Fauci on preventing another surge | Tips for getting your shot | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
CBS Sports acquires rights to Italy’s Serie A for 3 seasons

The Associated Press

March 25, 2021, 2:41 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports has acquired the U.S. rights to Italy’s Serie A.

The three-year agreement will begin in August when the 2021-22 season gets underway. The rights also include Coppa Italia matches as well as the Supercoppa Italiana match each year between the winners of Serie A and Coppa Italia.

Most of the matches will be on Paramount+, ViacomCBS’ subscription streaming service that launched earlier this month. Select matches will be on CBS and CBS Sports Network. ESPN is in the final season of its three-year agreement.

ViacomCBS has been steadily acquiring soccer properties in recent years, beginning with UEFA’s Champions and Europa league competitions as well as the National Women’s Soccer League. It also announced earlier this month that it would begin carrying more than 200 CONCACAF matches, which is the federation that includes the U.S., as well as matches from Argentina and Brazil’s top soccer leagues.

