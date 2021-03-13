Benzema brace leads Madrid fightback in 2-1 win over Elche

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema scored two late goals to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Elche which moved…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema scored two late goals to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Elche which moved Real Madrid to second place in the Spanish league on Saturday.

Elche defender Dani Calvo headed the visitors in front in the 61st minute at Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium.

Benzema headed in a 73rd-minute equalizer and added an exquisite volley in injury time for the winner as Madrid bids to defend its league title.

Madrid is five points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which crosses Spain’s capital to play Getafe later. Barcelona was left one point behind Madrid in third place before it hosts Huesca on Monday.

Benzema also scored a late goal to secure a 1-1 draw with Atlético in the last round.

Madrid will host Atalanta on Tuesday in the round of 16 of the Champions League after winning the away leg 1-0.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.